Sasol Limited (SSL) volume exceeds 0.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

November 28, 2022, Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) trading session started at the price of $16.98, that was -4.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.085 and dropped to $16.44 before settling in for the closing price of $17.24. A 52-week range for SSL has been $15.01 – $28.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 9.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 326.50%. With a float of $540.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28279 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 326.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sasol Limited (SSL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

The latest stats from [Sasol Limited, SSL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.25 million was inferior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Sasol Limited’s (SSL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.33. The third major resistance level sits at $17.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.65.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Key Stats

There are 635,677K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.19 billion. As of now, sales total 18,144 M while income totals 2,563 M. Its latest quarter income was 41,259 M while its last quarter net income were 6,562 M.