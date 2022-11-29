SBSW (Sibanye Stillwater Limited) dropped -2.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $10.60, down -2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.67 and dropped to $10.07 before settling in for the closing price of $10.31. Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has traded in a range of $8.00-$20.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 40.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.00%. With a float of $172.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84981 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +34.19, and the pretax margin is +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Looking closely at Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 69.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.04. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.47. Second resistance stands at $10.87. The third major resistance level sits at $11.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.27.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.93 billion has total of 707,560K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,658 M in contrast with the sum of 2,238 M annual income.