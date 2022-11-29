Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) last year’s performance of -96.49% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 28, 2022, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) opened at $0.1183, lower -3.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for STAB have ranged from $0.09 to $3.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -15.80%. With a float of $45.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.98, operating margin of -2013.60, and the pretax margin is -6850.89.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Statera Biopharma Inc. is 15.93%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -6849.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72

Technical Analysis of Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

Looking closely at Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s (STAB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1390, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2833. However, in the short run, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1281. Second resistance stands at $0.1391. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1481. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1081, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0991. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0881.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Key Stats

There are currently 53,296K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,490 K according to its annual income of -101,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 670 K and its income totaled -3,350 K.