Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On November 28, 2022, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) opened at $36.50, lower -1.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.77 and dropped to $36.25 before settling in for the closing price of $37.05. Price fluctuations for SYF have ranged from $27.22 to $50.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 222.90% at the time writing. With a float of $448.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.94, operating margin of +53.18, and the pretax margin is +49.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,252,120. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 31,303 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 55,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s insider sold 25,900 for $39.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,015,280. This insider now owns 42,830 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.38) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +37.61 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.80% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

The latest stats from [Synchrony Financial, SYF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.7 million was inferior to 6.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 65.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.00. The third major resistance level sits at $37.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

There are currently 450,541K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,752 M according to its annual income of 4,221 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,386 M and its income totaled 703,000 K.