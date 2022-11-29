Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) volume exceeds 13.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) stock priced at $80.27, down -2.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.08 and dropped to $78.89 before settling in for the closing price of $81.40. TSM’s price has ranged from $59.43 to $145.00 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 10.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52045 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

The latest stats from [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.8 million was superior to 12.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 60.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.92. The third major resistance level sits at $82.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 393.95 billion, the company has a total of 5,186,353K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,225 M while annual income is 21,354 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,172 M while its latest quarter income was 9,240 M.