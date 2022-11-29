The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.40% last month.

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) stock priced at $385.43, down -1.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $388.39 and dropped to $380.89 before settling in for the closing price of $388.86. GS’s price has ranged from $277.84 to $412.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 140.30%. With a float of $336.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49100 employees.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 1,301,139. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 3,371 shares at a rate of $385.98, taking the stock ownership to the 76,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s Director sold 26,883 for $20.92, making the entire transaction worth $562,392. This insider now owns 1,277,505 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $8.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.12% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.54, a number that is poised to hit 7.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 37.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.11.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 93.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $335.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $326.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $386.87 in the near term. At $391.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $394.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $379.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $376.38. The third support level lies at $371.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.68 billion, the company has a total of 338,635K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,339 M while annual income is 21,635 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,975 M while its latest quarter income was 3,069 M.