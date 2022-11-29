The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) soared 23.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.29, soaring 23.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.55 and dropped to $5.74 before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Within the past 52 weeks, MICS’s price has moved between $2.39 and $10.10.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -2.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 155.70%. With a float of $0.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.24, operating margin of +0.15, and the pretax margin is +0.61.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Singing Machine Company Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 1,079. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $5.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,800,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500 for $4.70, making the entire transaction worth $2,349. This insider now owns 1,800,600 shares in total.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +0.49 while generating a return on equity of 2.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Trading Performance Indicators

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52

Technical Analysis of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS)

The latest stats from [The Singing Machine Company Inc., MICS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.14 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s (MICS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.07. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.16.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.05 million based on 3,095K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 47,510 K and income totals 230 K. The company made 17,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 300 K in sales during its previous quarter.