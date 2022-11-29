Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.93 million

On November 28, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) opened at $0.121, higher 8.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1396 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for TUEM have ranged from $0.09 to $2.58 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -5.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.00% at the time writing. With a float of $82.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1601 employees.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.40%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Looking closely at Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1323, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5549. However, in the short run, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1397. Second resistance stands at $0.1495. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1593. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1201, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1103. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1005.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

There are currently 176,164K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 749,810 K according to its annual income of -59,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,930 K and its income totaled -28,140 K.