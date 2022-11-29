Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -23.45% last month.

November 25, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) trading session started at the price of $0.7087, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7495 and dropped to $0.6901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. A 52-week range for BBIG has been $0.66 – $3.73.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.40%. With a float of $186.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vinco Ventures Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The latest stats from [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.93 million was inferior to 23.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8967, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8149. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7544. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7817. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8138. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6950, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6629. The third support level lies at $0.6356 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are 233,141K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 145.54 million. As of now, sales total 9,790 K while income totals -713,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,535 K while its last quarter net income were -372,948 K.