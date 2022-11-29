Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is expecting 25.30% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

November 28, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $78.73, that was 4.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.50 and dropped to $75.62 before settling in for the closing price of $74.93. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $96.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.71 million.

The firm has a total of 26950 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 132,274. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $66.14, taking the stock ownership to the 6,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $67.11, making the entire transaction worth $134,220. This insider now owns 8,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.02) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN], we can find that recorded value of 2.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.65. The third major resistance level sits at $83.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.17.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 113,314K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.89 billion. As of now, sales total 3,764 M while income totals -755,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 889,720 K while its last quarter net income were -142,890 K.