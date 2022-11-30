10.31% volatility in Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 29, 2022, Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) opened at $0.196, higher 8.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1999 and dropped to $0.1852 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for AYTU have ranged from $0.15 to $2.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 97.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.70% at the time writing. With a float of $59.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 164 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.88, operating margin of -39.42, and the pretax margin is -114.08.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aytu BioPharma Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -113.97 while generating a return on equity of -119.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

The latest stats from [Aytu BioPharma Inc., AYTU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.54 million was superior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s (AYTU) raw stochastic average was set at 9.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1812, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5517. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2048. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2097. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1901, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1803. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1754.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Key Stats

There are currently 62,433K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 96,670 K according to its annual income of -110,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,660 K and its income totaled -2,880 K.