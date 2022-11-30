10.57% volatility in Allego N.V. (ALLG) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) stock priced at $3.71, down -15.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.79 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.71. ALLG’s price has ranged from $2.33 to $28.44 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -639.00%. With a float of $267.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 149 workers is very important to gauge.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -639.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allego N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allego N.V. (ALLG)

The latest stats from [Allego N.V., ALLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was inferior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Allego N.V.’s (ALLG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.21.

Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 832.79 million, the company has a total of 69,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 102,090 K while annual income is -378,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,480 K while its latest quarter income was -18,810 K.