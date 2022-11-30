2.43% volatility in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 29, 2022, AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) opened at $167.81, higher 1.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $171.07 and dropped to $167.33 before settling in for the closing price of $168.07. Price fluctuations for AVB have ranged from $158.35 to $259.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.00% at the time writing. With a float of $139.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2927 employees.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AvalonBay Communities Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.83% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.35.

During the past 100 days, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s (AVB) raw stochastic average was set at 20.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $206.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $172.13 in the near term. At $173.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $175.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $164.65.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) Key Stats

There are currently 139,897K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,295 M according to its annual income of 1,004 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 665,290 K and its income totaled 494,750 K.