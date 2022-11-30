2.48% volatility in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 29, 2022, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) opened at $457.31, lower -1.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $457.31 and dropped to $446.095 before settling in for the closing price of $457.24. Price fluctuations for ULTA have ranged from $330.80 to $461.57 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 478.20% at the time writing. With a float of $50.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.61 million.

In an organization with 16500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.03, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +15.01.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ulta Beauty Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 123,059. In this transaction Director of this company sold 276 shares at a rate of $445.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 594 for $440.53, making the entire transaction worth $261,675. This insider now owns 2,482 shares in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $5.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5) by $0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 55.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 478.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.60% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.34, a number that is poised to hit 4.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.91.

During the past 100 days, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (ULTA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $411.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $399.40. However, in the short run, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $456.10. Second resistance stands at $462.31. The third major resistance level sits at $467.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $444.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $439.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $433.67.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Key Stats

There are currently 51,222K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,631 M according to its annual income of 985,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,297 M and its income totaled 295,680 K.