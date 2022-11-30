41.64% percent quarterly performance for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is not indicative of the underlying story

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $55.29, plunging -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.49 and dropped to $53.5417 before settling in for the closing price of $55.48. Within the past 52 weeks, ELF’s price has moved between $20.49 and $56.92.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 238.50%. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.30 million.

The firm has a total of 303 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.61, operating margin of +7.60, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 822,713. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 16,664 shares at a rate of $49.37, taking the stock ownership to the 355,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 39,744 for $49.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,969,673. This insider now owns 347,496 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 238.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.15% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [e.l.f. Beauty Inc., ELF], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 87.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.19. The third major resistance level sits at $56.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.04.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.81 billion based on 52,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 392,160 K and income totals 21,770 K. The company made 122,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.