5.41% volatility in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) last month: This is a red flag warning

November 29, 2022, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) trading session started at the price of $97.50, that was -1.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.32 and dropped to $97.12 before settling in for the closing price of $102.06. A 52-week range for GNRC has been $95.92 – $442.18.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.50%. With a float of $61.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8955 employees.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Generac Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 595,250. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $119.05, taking the stock ownership to the 595,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $179.90, making the entire transaction worth $899,500. This insider now owns 600,975 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.64) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.21% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.90.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $225.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.28 in the near term. At $107.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $111.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.88.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

There are 63,356K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.34 billion. As of now, sales total 3,737 M while income totals 533,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,088 M while its last quarter net income were 53,050 K.