7.18% percent quarterly performance for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $104.00, down -2.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.09 and dropped to $102.81 before settling in for the closing price of $105.82. Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has traded in a range of $71.12-$167.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.40%. With a float of $857.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $864.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.51, operating margin of +30.19, and the pretax margin is +29.47.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 2,652. In this transaction GVP, Applied Global Services of this company sold 29 shares at a rate of $91.46, taking the stock ownership to the 87,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s SVP, CLO sold 10,000 for $89.50, making the entire transaction worth $895,000. This insider now owns 83,169 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.79) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 53.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.44, a number that is poised to hit 1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Looking closely at Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 6.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.15.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 78.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.53. However, in the short run, Applied Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.77. Second resistance stands at $106.07. The third major resistance level sits at $107.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.21.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.50 billion has total of 860,309K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,785 M in contrast with the sum of 6,525 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,749 M and last quarter income was 1,591 M.