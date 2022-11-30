-91.99% percent quarterly performance for Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 28, 2022, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) opened at $0.2039, lower -2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.185 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for STRY have ranged from $0.17 to $10.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.10% at the time writing. With a float of $118.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.69 million.

The firm has a total of 736 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Starry Group Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 25. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 125 shares at a rate of $0.20, taking the stock ownership to the 6,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 304,725 for $0.20, making the entire transaction worth $61,006. This insider now owns 16,307,038 shares in total.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of 7.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Starry Group Holdings Inc., STRY], we can find that recorded value of 2.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (STRY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2049. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2299. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1799, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1549.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Key Stats

There are currently 167,112K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,263 K according to its annual income of 25,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,960 K and its income totaled -60,310 K.