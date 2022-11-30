$937.79K in average volume shows that Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is heading in the right direction

On November 29, 2022, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) opened at $3.88, higher 2.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.24 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Price fluctuations for HUSA have ranged from $1.07 to $16.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 51.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.20% at the time writing. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 18,613. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 4,630 shares at a rate of $4.02, taking the stock ownership to the 671,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $4.37, making the entire transaction worth $65,550. This insider now owns 157,976 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Looking closely at Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. However, in the short run, Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.19. Second resistance stands at $4.40. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.47.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

There are currently 9,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,330 K according to its annual income of -1,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 430 K and its income totaled -390 K.