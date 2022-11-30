A major move is in the offing as Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) market cap hits 45.78 million

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2547, plunging -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2586 and dropped to $0.2426 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Within the past 52 weeks, AKBA’s price has moved between $0.24 and $2.93.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 168.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.88 million.

The firm has a total of 426 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 416. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 418,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,567 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,653. This insider now owns 43,430 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6787. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2582. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2664. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2742. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2422, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2344. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2262.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.78 million based on 183,962K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,580 K and income totals -282,840 K. The company made 48,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -51,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.