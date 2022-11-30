A major move is in the offing as F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) market cap hits 4.93 billion

November 29, 2022, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) trading session started at the price of $13.78, that was 0.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.91 and dropped to $13.74 before settling in for the closing price of $13.77. A 52-week range for FNB has been $10.48 – $14.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.90%. With a float of $347.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3886 employees.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward F.N.B. Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 6,990. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $13.98, taking the stock ownership to the 63,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director sold 29,600 for $13.55, making the entire transaction worth $401,080. This insider now owns 89,504 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +30.38 while generating a return on equity of 8.01.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Looking closely at F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 80.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.35. However, in the short run, F.N.B. Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.96. Second resistance stands at $14.02. The third major resistance level sits at $14.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.62.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

There are 350,784K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.93 billion. As of now, sales total 1,335 M while income totals 405,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 426,000 K while its last quarter net income were 138,000 K.