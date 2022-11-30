A major move is in the offing as Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) market cap hits 8.35 million

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $0.18, up 11.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.223 and dropped to $0.18 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has traded in a range of $0.17-$2.28.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.20%. With a float of $10.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 42.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2196, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4904. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2220. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2440. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2650. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1790, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1580. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1360.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.35 million has total of 41,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 35,150 K in contrast with the sum of -5,480 K annual income.