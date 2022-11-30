ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 130,710 K

On November 29, 2022, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) opened at $14.72, lower -0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.92 and dropped to $14.555 before settling in for the closing price of $14.77. Price fluctuations for ACAD have ranged from $12.24 to $28.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 94.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.60% at the time writing. With a float of $161.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 510 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.53, operating margin of -35.20, and the pretax margin is -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 27,834. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,847 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 61,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15, when Company’s President sold 1,326 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $20,964. This insider now owns 56,831 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.88 in the near term. At $15.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.15.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

There are currently 161,931K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 484,150 K according to its annual income of -167,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,710 K and its income totaled -27,180 K.