Camden Property Trust (CPT) with a beta value of 0.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 29, 2022, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) opened at $115.20, higher 2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.895 and dropped to $114.67 before settling in for the closing price of $115.21. Price fluctuations for CPT have ranged from $107.90 to $180.37 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 138.20% at the time writing. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.47 million.

The firm has a total of 1700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.74, operating margin of +19.59, and the pretax margin is +27.23.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 0.99%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 238,001. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,820 shares at a rate of $130.77, taking the stock ownership to the 24,932 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Director sold 883 for $164.75, making the entire transaction worth $145,474. This insider now owns 9,224 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +26.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to -9.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camden Property Trust, CPT], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $118.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $120.00. The third major resistance level sits at $122.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

There are currently 106,528K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,144 M according to its annual income of 303,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 373,770 K and its income totaled 29,840 K.