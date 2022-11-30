Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is expecting 3.48% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 28, 2022, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) opened at $53.00, lower -0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.48 and dropped to $52.83 before settling in for the closing price of $53.04. Price fluctuations for CPB have ranged from $39.85 to $53.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 8.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $192.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.21, operating margin of +13.70, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 170,460. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,600 shares at a rate of $47.35, taking the stock ownership to the 14,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 18,321 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $916,061. This insider now owns 111,598 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.5 million, its volume of 1.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 92.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.32 in the near term. At $53.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.02.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

There are currently 299,758K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,562 M according to its annual income of 757,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,987 M and its income totaled 96,000 K.