Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) volume exceeds 0.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.38, plunging -0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.51 and dropped to $7.31 before settling in for the closing price of $7.36. Within the past 52 weeks, ELP’s price has moved between $4.88 and $7.93.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.70%. With a float of $277.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

The firm has a total of 5902 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.01, operating margin of +15.53, and the pretax margin is +19.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 55.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) raw stochastic average was set at 63.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.58. The third major resistance level sits at $7.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.06.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.12 billion based on 547,311K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,444 M and income totals 917,710 K. The company made 1,069 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -109,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.