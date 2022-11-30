Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) posted a 340.92% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 29, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) opened at $0.811, higher 33.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.845 and dropped to $0.606 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Price fluctuations for COSM have ranged from $0.07 to $4.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 52.80% over the last five years. With a float of $48.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.80 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 23.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 497,984. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 801,261 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 20,135,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500,000 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 19,334,168 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM], we can find that recorded value of 292.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 90.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 312.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 236.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1774, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9468. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8763. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9802. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1153. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6373, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5022. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3983.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are currently 26,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,240 K according to its annual income of -7,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,020 K and its income totaled -1,970 K.