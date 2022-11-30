Coty Inc. (COTY) with a beta value of 1.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $7.49, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.52 and dropped to $7.40 before settling in for the closing price of $7.46. Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has traded in a range of $5.90-$10.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 130.60%. With a float of $351.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $842.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11012 employees.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Coty Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 760,980. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $7.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,039,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $7.56, making the entire transaction worth $755,970. This insider now owns 939,129 shares in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coty Inc.’s (COTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Looking closely at Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Coty Inc.’s (COTY) raw stochastic average was set at 58.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.62. However, in the short run, Coty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.51. Second resistance stands at $7.58. The third major resistance level sits at $7.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.27.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.33 billion has total of 839,109K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,304 M in contrast with the sum of 259,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,390 M and last quarter income was 128,600 K.