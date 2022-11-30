Dana Incorporated (DAN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,535 M

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $17.40, down -0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.51 and dropped to $17.13 before settling in for the closing price of $17.40. Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has traded in a range of $11.17-$25.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 9.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 728.10%. With a float of $142.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.40 million.

In an organization with 42300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 7,113,360. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 400,000 shares at a rate of $17.78, taking the stock ownership to the 354,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems bought 8,500 for $16.31, making the entire transaction worth $138,635. This insider now owns 9,786 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 728.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.17% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.82. However, in the short run, Dana Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.47. Second resistance stands at $17.68. The third major resistance level sits at $17.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.71.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.47 billion has total of 143,353K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,945 M in contrast with the sum of 197,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,535 M and last quarter income was -88,000 K.