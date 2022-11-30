DOYU (DouYu International Holdings Limited) climbed 2.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 29, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) trading session started at the price of $1.21, that was 2.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. A 52-week range for DOYU has been $0.90 – $2.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 63.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -221.60%. With a float of $314.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2155 employees.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Looking closely at DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 37.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0871, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4417. However, in the short run, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2200. Second resistance stands at $1.2600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1000.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are 317,484K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 356.05 million. As of now, sales total 1,438 M while income totals -91,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 252,810 K while its last quarter net income were -420 K.