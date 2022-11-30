Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) posted a 0.45% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) stock priced at $209.29, up 1.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $214.50 and dropped to $209.29 before settling in for the closing price of $210.46. ESS’s price has ranged from $205.76 to $363.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.50%. With a float of $63.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.06 million.

The firm has a total of 1757 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.48, operating margin of +28.25, and the pretax margin is +35.80.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Essex Property Trust Inc. is 1.19%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 2,234,710. In this transaction Sr. EVP & COO of this company sold 6,309 shares at a rate of $354.21, taking the stock ownership to the 8,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s President and CEO sold 12,132 for $349.19, making the entire transaction worth $4,236,373. This insider now owns 48,258 shares in total.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.91 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Essex Property Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Essex Property Trust Inc., ESS], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.27.

During the past 100 days, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s (ESS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $225.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $280.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $216.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $217.97. The third major resistance level sits at $221.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $211.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $207.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $205.81.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.01 billion, the company has a total of 64,754K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,441 M while annual income is 488,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 409,750 K while its latest quarter income was 92,840 K.