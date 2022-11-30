Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 80.55 million

On November 29, 2022, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) opened at $0.305, higher 6.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.251 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Price fluctuations for HLBZ have ranged from $0.15 to $9.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -306.30% at the time writing. With a float of $71.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 709,807. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,019,293 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 9,578,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 51,498 for $0.22, making the entire transaction worth $11,330. This insider now owns 51,498 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Looking closely at Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), its last 5-days average volume was 72.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 6.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 201.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2884, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2141. However, in the short run, Helbiz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3223. Second resistance stands at $0.3557. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3913. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2177. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1843.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

There are currently 93,288K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,830 K according to its annual income of -71,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,680 K and its income totaled -24,560 K.