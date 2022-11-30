IMAX Corporation (IMAX) kicked off at the price of $16.24: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On November 29, 2022, IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) opened at $15.91, higher 2.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.79 and dropped to $15.60 before settling in for the closing price of $15.88. Price fluctuations for IMAX have ranged from $12.13 to $21.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -7.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.40% at the time writing. With a float of $46.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 665 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.98, operating margin of +2.59, and the pretax margin is +4.31.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IMAX Corporation is 9.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 108,791. In this transaction EVP & Chief People Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $18.13, taking the stock ownership to the 20,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s President, IMAX Theatres sold 10,791 for $16.59, making the entire transaction worth $179,073. This insider now owns 31,459 shares in total.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.76 while generating a return on equity of -6.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.60% during the next five years compared to -23.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IMAX Corporation (IMAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 67.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.82 in the near term. At $17.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.44.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

There are currently 55,973K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 832.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 254,880 K according to its annual income of -22,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,760 K and its income totaled -8,950 K.