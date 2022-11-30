Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.60%

November 29, 2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) trading session started at the price of $262.04, that was -1.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $262.99 and dropped to $257.20 before settling in for the closing price of $262.64. A 52-week range for ISRG has been $180.07 – $369.21.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 16.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.60%. With a float of $351.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $355.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9793 employees.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 1,525,904. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,375 shares at a rate of $239.36, taking the stock ownership to the 11,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer sold 8,000 for $250.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,000,509. This insider now owns 217 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.12) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.27% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.25.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 89.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $223.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $235.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $262.13 in the near term. At $265.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $267.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $256.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $253.87. The third support level lies at $250.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are 353,385K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 90.92 billion. As of now, sales total 5,710 M while income totals 1,705 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,557 M while its last quarter net income were 324,000 K.