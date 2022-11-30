Investors finally get a glimpse of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) volume hitting the figure of 1.03 million.

November 29, 2022, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) trading session started at the price of $15.55, that was 5.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.20 and dropped to $15.22 before settling in for the closing price of $15.26. A 52-week range for AMBC has been $7.24 – $16.64.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -13.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 93.60%. With a float of $44.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 132 workers is very important to gauge.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ambac Financial Group Inc. is 1.91%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 10,050. In this transaction Senior Managing Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $10.05, taking the stock ownership to the 56,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,000 for $8.72, making the entire transaction worth $26,160. This insider now owns 406,600 shares in total.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.75) by $1.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9.93 while generating a return on equity of -2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to -18.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

The latest stats from [Ambac Financial Group Inc., AMBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was inferior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s (AMBC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.83. The third major resistance level sits at $17.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.87. The third support level lies at $14.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Key Stats

There are 44,971K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 733.78 million. As of now, sales total 282,000 K while income totals -17,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 80,000 K while its last quarter net income were 340,000 K.