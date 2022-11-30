Investors finally get a glimpse of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) volume hitting the figure of 0.53 million.

On November 29, 2022, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) opened at $25.89, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.08 and dropped to $25.87 before settling in for the closing price of $25.80. Price fluctuations for GRIN have ranged from $10.62 to $25.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 398.30% at the time writing. With a float of $11.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 596 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.55, operating margin of +30.89, and the pretax margin is +29.08.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is 22.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +26.78 while generating a return on equity of 45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 398.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s (GRIN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.06 in the near term. At $26.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.75. The third support level lies at $25.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Key Stats

There are currently 19,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 493.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 455,840 K according to its annual income of 118,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 107,220 K and its income totaled 22,150 K.