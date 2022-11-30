Investors finally get a glimpse of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) volume hitting the figure of 0.78 million.

November 29, 2022, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) trading session started at the price of $13.75, that was 0.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.94 and dropped to $13.61 before settling in for the closing price of $13.71. A 52-week range for HA has been $12.76 – $21.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -8.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.30%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7112 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.03, operating margin of -24.69, and the pretax margin is -11.61.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 50,508. In this transaction Executive VP and COO of this company sold 3,600 shares at a rate of $14.03, taking the stock ownership to the 141,589 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $15.21, making the entire transaction worth $76,054. This insider now owns 26,686 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9.07 while generating a return on equity of -24.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.94 in the near term. At $14.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.44. The third support level lies at $13.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

There are 51,411K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 700.89 million. As of now, sales total 1,597 M while income totals -144,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 741,150 K while its last quarter net income were -9,270 K.