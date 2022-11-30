Investors finally get a glimpse of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) volume hitting the figure of 2.04 million.

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) stock priced at $37.78, up 1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.31 and dropped to $37.46 before settling in for the closing price of $37.56. LNC’s price has ranged from $32.59 to $76.40 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 230.00%. With a float of $153.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10848 workers is very important to gauge.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 112,230. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $37.41, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $58.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,906,500. This insider now owns 558,622 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 230.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.58% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lincoln National Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

The latest stats from [Lincoln National Corporation, LNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.72 million was inferior to 1.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.80. The third major resistance level sits at $39.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.10. The third support level lies at $36.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.47 billion, the company has a total of 169,215K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,230 M while annual income is 1,405 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,798 M while its latest quarter income was -2,574 M.