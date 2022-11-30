Investors finally get a glimpse of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) volume hitting the figure of 1.05 million.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $47.28, down -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.70 and dropped to $46.84 before settling in for the closing price of $47.28. Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has traded in a range of $30.52-$49.02.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 34.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.40%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.98, operating margin of +21.49, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 234,400. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $46.88, taking the stock ownership to the 431,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $46.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,306,665. This insider now owns 2,595,712 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 54.40% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

The latest stats from [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was inferior to 2.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 89.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.07. The third major resistance level sits at $48.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.35. The third support level lies at $45.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.88 billion has total of 208,890K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,895 M in contrast with the sum of 160,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 604,170 K and last quarter income was 128,590 K.