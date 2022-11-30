Investors must take note of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) performance last week, which was 23.06%.

November 29, 2022, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) trading session started at the price of $0.28, that was -4.64% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.231 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. A 52-week range for CNXA has been $0.18 – $21.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -86.20%. With a float of $8.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.09

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Looking closely at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2684. Second resistance stands at $0.2987. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3174. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2194, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2007. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1704.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

There are 12,663K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.96 million. As of now, sales total 10,800 K while income totals -18,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,202 K while its last quarter net income were -2,370 K.