Investors must take note of Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) performance last week, which was 31.71%.

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) stock priced at $5.00, up 21.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.20 and dropped to $4.9429 before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. HTOO’s price has ranged from $2.70 to $12.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -147.50%. With a float of $9.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Fusion Fuel Green PLC is 9.26%, while institutional ownership is 42.34%.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -147.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

Looking closely at Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 87520.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 49.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.77. However, in the short run, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.45. Second resistance stands at $6.95. The third major resistance level sits at $7.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.93.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 65.33 million, the company has a total of 10,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 27,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2 K.