Investors must take note of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) performance last week, which was -22.11%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $2.49, down -5.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Over the past 52 weeks, KC has traded in a range of $1.77-$18.57.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.90%. With a float of $240.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.05 million.

In an organization with 10209 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.50. Second resistance stands at $2.65. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. The third support level lies at $2.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 570.08 million has total of 243,545K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,422 M in contrast with the sum of -249,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 284,630 K and last quarter income was -119,880 K.