Investors must take note of Performance Food Group Company’s (PFGC) performance last week, which was 1.41%.

November 29, 2022, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) trading session started at the price of $58.94, that was 0.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.71 and dropped to $58.76 before settling in for the closing price of $58.96. A 52-week range for PFGC has been $38.23 – $59.87.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 24.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 143.70%. With a float of $152.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 35000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.41, operating margin of +0.64, and the pretax margin is +0.33.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Performance Food Group Company stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 178,380. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $59.46, taking the stock ownership to the 11,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s insider sold 4,210 for $59.65, making the entire transaction worth $251,126. This insider now owns 15,930 shares in total.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 4.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.12% during the next five years compared to -4.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Performance Food Group Company’s (PFGC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.57 in the near term. At $60.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.22. The third support level lies at $57.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Key Stats

There are 155,673K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.32 billion. As of now, sales total 50,894 M while income totals 112,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,719 M while its last quarter net income were 95,700 K.