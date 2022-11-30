Last month’s performance of -48.24% for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) stock priced at $0.35, down -6.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.352 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. RDHL’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $3.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 285.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.50%. With a float of $34.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 201 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.39, operating margin of -94.61, and the pretax margin is -113.98.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is 12.96%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -113.98 while generating a return on equity of -860.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s (RDHL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5534, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1884. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3593 in the near term. At $0.3667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3813. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3373, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3227. The third support level lies at $0.3153 if the price breaches the second support level.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.40 million, the company has a total of 52,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,760 K while annual income is -97,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,350 K while its latest quarter income was -11,710 K.