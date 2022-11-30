Lear Corporation (LEA) is 5.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

November 29, 2022, Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) trading session started at the price of $140.91, that was 0.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.92 and dropped to $139.41 before settling in for the closing price of $140.05. A 52-week range for LEA has been $114.67 – $195.43.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 135.90%. With a float of $58.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 160100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.76, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lear Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 917,948. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,143 shares at a rate of $149.43, taking the stock ownership to the 23,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Sr VP, Chief Admin Officer sold 1,384 for $149.62, making the entire transaction worth $207,074. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.44) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +1.94 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.80% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lear Corporation (LEA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

The latest stats from [Lear Corporation, LEA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was inferior to 0.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.46.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corporation’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 58.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $141.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $143.00. The third major resistance level sits at $144.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.98. The third support level lies at $136.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

There are 59,106K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.36 billion. As of now, sales total 19,263 M while income totals 373,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,241 M while its last quarter net income were 92,300 K.