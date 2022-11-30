Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) to new highs

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.65, soaring 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.165 and dropped to $18.53 before settling in for the closing price of $18.65. Within the past 52 weeks, VECO’s price has moved between $16.11 and $32.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 379.80%. With a float of $50.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1091 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.43, operating margin of +9.73, and the pretax margin is +4.40.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 54,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $21.60, taking the stock ownership to the 52,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 5,000 for $20.79, making the entire transaction worth $103,950. This insider now owns 89,158 shares in total.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.46 while generating a return on equity of 6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 379.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Looking closely at Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.89. However, in the short run, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.05. Second resistance stands at $19.42. The third major resistance level sits at $19.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.78.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 955.16 million based on 51,425K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 583,280 K and income totals 26,040 K. The company made 171,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.