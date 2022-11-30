LH (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings) climbed 0.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $238.29, up 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $241.50 and dropped to $237.02 before settling in for the closing price of $238.36. Over the past 52 weeks, LH has traded in a range of $200.32-$317.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 11.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.60%. With a float of $88.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 75500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.60, operating margin of +20.85, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 259,660. In this transaction EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab of this company sold 1,116 shares at a rate of $232.67, taking the stock ownership to the 6,687 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer, EVP sold 25,000 for $210.62, making the entire transaction worth $5,265,576. This insider now owns 27,158 shares in total.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.67) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.75 while generating a return on equity of 24.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.85% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (LH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.73, a number that is poised to hit 4.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Looking closely at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.78.

During the past 100 days, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (LH) raw stochastic average was set at 62.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $222.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $243.73. However, in the short run, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $241.85. Second resistance stands at $243.91. The third major resistance level sits at $246.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $237.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $234.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $232.89.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.11 billion has total of 88,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,121 M in contrast with the sum of 2,377 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,606 M and last quarter income was 352,800 K.