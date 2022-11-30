LMT (Lockheed Martin Corporation) climbed 0.18 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $483.10, up 0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $485.095 and dropped to $481.74 before settling in for the closing price of $483.21. Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has traded in a range of $328.20-$494.66.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.10%. With a float of $261.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 114000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.81, operating margin of +13.57, and the pretax margin is +11.26.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lockheed Martin Corporation is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 250,732. In this transaction Director of this company bought 568 shares at a rate of $441.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 6,929 for $423.87, making the entire transaction worth $2,937,014. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $6.71 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.66) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.42 while generating a return on equity of 74.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.85% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (LMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.78, a number that is poised to hit 7.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.67 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.17.

During the past 100 days, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (LMT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $445.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $433.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $485.55 in the near term. At $487.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $488.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $482.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $480.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $478.84.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 126.46 billion has total of 262,074K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 67,044 M in contrast with the sum of 6,315 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,583 M and last quarter income was 1,778 M.