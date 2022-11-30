Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is -1.71% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 29, 2022, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) opened at $0.1728, lower -1.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1875 and dropped to $0.17 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Price fluctuations for LKCO have ranged from $0.14 to $0.93 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 284.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.40% at the time writing. With a float of $360.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

In an organization with 180 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1735, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3614. However, in the short run, Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1824. Second resistance stands at $0.1937. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1999. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1649, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1587. The third support level lies at $0.1474 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

There are currently 401,042K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 145,070 K according to its annual income of -68,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,331 K and its income totaled 3,125 K.