Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 20 Days SMA touches 2.40%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) stock priced at $159.00, up 1.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $162.15 and dropped to $159.00 before settling in for the closing price of $158.89. MAR’s price has ranged from $131.01 to $195.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -2.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 507.20%. With a float of $256.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 120000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 1,153,728. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,200 shares at a rate of $160.24, taking the stock ownership to the 7,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 625 for $162.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 7,102 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 507.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.50% during the next five years compared to 4.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Marriott International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.27 million, its volume of 1.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.29.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $162.61 in the near term. At $163.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $165.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $159.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $156.31.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.51 billion, the company has a total of 316,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,857 M while annual income is 1,099 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,313 M while its latest quarter income was 630,000 K.